Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Nuformix investor webinar Wednesday 9th November 2022

Nuformix plc

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced that the Company will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday 9 November 2022.  This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders.  Those who wish to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with access details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S2zoC1BuS8KLOVZwAhYHNQ

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: nuformix@investor-focus.co.uk

Nuformix plc is a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing. The Company aims to use its expertise in discovering, developing and patenting novel drug forms, with improved physical properties, to develop new products in new indications that are, importantly, differentiated from the original (by way of dosage, delivery route or presentation), thus creating new and attractive commercial opportunities. Nuformix has a pipeline of pre-clinical assets with potential for significant value and early licensing opportunities.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.