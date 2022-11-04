Nuformix investor webinar Wednesday 9th November 2022

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced that the Company will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday 9 November 2022. This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders. Those who wish to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with access details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S2zoC1BuS8KLOVZwAhYHNQ

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: nuformix@investor-focus.co.uk

Nuformix plc is a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing. The Company aims to use its expertise in discovering, developing and patenting novel drug forms, with improved physical properties, to develop new products in new indications that are, importantly, differentiated from the original (by way of dosage, delivery route or presentation), thus creating new and attractive commercial opportunities. Nuformix has a pipeline of pre-clinical assets with potential for significant value and early licensing opportunities.