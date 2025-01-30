Nuformix advances NXP002 programme with £168,750 Placing

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced a placing to raise gross proceeds of £168,750 through the issue of 250,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 0.0675 pence per share. The New Ordinary Shares equate to approximately 17.6% of the Company’s currently issued share capital.

The net proceeds of the Placing will be used by the Company primarily to progress ongoing partnering discussions for its NXP002 programme, an inhaled treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), as well as to provide funding for general corporate purposes.

CMC Markets UK Plc, trading as CMC CapX, acted as the Company’s sole placing agent in respect of the Placing.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Placing has been conducted utilising the Directors existing authorities to allot shares. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares. The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on there being no breach of the obligations under the Placing Agreement entered into between CMC Markets and the Company prior to Admission, and admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange becoming effective.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the Equity Shares (Transition) category the FCA Official List. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange will commence on or around 5 February 2025.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 1,669,309,368, each with one voting right. Nuformix does not hold any rights in treasury. The total voting rights figure is therefore 1,669,309,368 and can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

