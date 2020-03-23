NQ Minerals Mine Re-Opening for Due Diligence Study at Beaconsfield

NQ Minerals Plc (NEX:NQMI), the base and precious metals producer from its flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania Australia, today advised that it has engaged experienced Tasmanian mining specialist consultants to assist it to prepare a Mine Re-Opening Due Diligence Study to further assess the opportunities at Beaconsfield.

A corporate presentation on the Beaconsfield Gold Mine is now available on the Company’s website.

NQ announced on 21 February 2020 that it has entered into agreements with the mortgagee in possession of the relevant assets to purchase the Beaconsfield Gold Mine in northern Tasmania.

David Lenigas, NQ Minerals Chairman, commented: “In these challenging times, I’m pleased to advise that all of NQ’s operations in Tasmania continue as normal. We will be providing a Q1 2020 update when results are finalised. “The work on assessing the re-opening of Beaconsfield Gold Mine is progressing to plan with local engineering consulting groups who have extensive first-hand experience at Beaconsfield.”

