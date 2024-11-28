NOV Inc. Share Price Target ‘$20.30’, now 26.9% Upside Potential

NOV Inc. which can be found using ticker (NOV) now have 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $25.00 and $15.00 calculating the average target share price we see $20.30. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.00 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $16.03 and the 200 day MA is $17.72. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.22B. Currently the stock stands at: $15.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,895,160,347 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.92, revenue per share of $22.62 and a 4.28% return on assets.

NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.