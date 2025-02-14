NOV Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 17.8% Upside Potential

NOV Inc. with ticker code (NOV) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $25.00 and $12.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $18.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.99 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.8%. The 50 day MA is $15.00 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.82. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.20B. The stock price is currently at: $15.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,297,444,781 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.96, revenue per share of $22.62 and a 4.28% return on assets.

NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.