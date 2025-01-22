Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

NOV Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 21.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

NOV Inc. with ticker code (NOV) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $24.00 and $12.00 calculating the mean target price we have $19.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.62 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 21.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $15.38 while the 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of 6.04B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $15.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,361,377,730 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.75, revenue per share of $22.62 and a 4.28% return on assets.

NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    NOV Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 25.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NOV Inc. Share Price Target ‘$19.46’, now 31.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NOV Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 34.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NOV Inc. Share Price Target ‘$19.67’, now 39.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NOV Inc. Share Price Target ‘$20.04’, now 30.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NOV Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 30.4% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.