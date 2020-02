NMC Health plc (LON:NMC) today announced that Dr. B.R. Shetty has resigned as a director and Joint Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect on 16 February 2020.

The company also announced that Mr Hani Buttikhi has resigned as a director and Chief Investment Officer with immediate effect on 16 February 2020.

NMC Health also announced that Mr Abdulrahman Basaddiq has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect from 16 February 2020.