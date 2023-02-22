NextEnergy Solar Fund publishes proposed energy storage strategy

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF), the specialist solar+ fund, has published investor information regarding its proposed energy storage strategy. The document is available here:

The document provides details on how the Company will take advantage of energy storage opportunities in the UK to complement and diversify NextEnergy Solar Fund’s existing large portfolio of 99 solar assets.

Notes:

A solar+ fund invests primarily in utility scale solar assets, alongside complementary ancillary technologies, like energy storage.