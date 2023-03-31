New Gold Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 3.6% Upside Potential

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 1.46 and 0.9 with the average target price sitting at $1.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at $1.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is $1.01 and the 200 day MA is $.95. The company has a market capitalization of $785m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $814m based on the market consensus.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. New Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.