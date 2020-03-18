Don't Miss
Network International Holdings Government of Jordan COVID-19 measures

Network International Holdings Plc (LON:NETW), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), notes that on 17th March the Government of Jordan published an announcement which set out new measures it will take in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The measures, to be implemented from 18th March, for a period of two weeks, include a suspension of working hours for all public and private sector employees, except for those in certain vital roles, which includes Network International as the operator of the local payment switch; the prevention of gatherings of more than 10 people; and the suspension of mass transportation. The Jordanian Government has also asked people to self-isolate in their homes, except for serious or urgent cases of COVID-19 infection.

Jordan is Network International’s second largest market, contributing 9 percent of revenue in 2019 and one of two markets where we are a direct merchant acquirer. Network International Holdings is not able to currently assess the extent to which these measures will impact its trading and financial performance in Jordan. The Company will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide further updates when appropriate.

At the time of writing there are currently 48 reported cases in Jordan.

