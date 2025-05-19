Navigating the future of maritime decarbonisation

In the evolving landscape of maritime decarbonisation, recent studies shed light on the comparative advantages of scrubbers and e-fuels. These insights are pivotal for investors aiming to align with sustainable and cost-effective shipping solutions.

A comprehensive study conducted by researchers from MIT and Georgia Tech has revealed that using scrubbers in conjunction with heavy fuel oil (HFO) presents a compelling case for bulk maritime shipping. By employing a lifecycle assessment approach, the study evaluated the environmental impacts of various fuel options, including marine gas oil and very-low sulfur fuel oil. The findings indicate that scrubbers can reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 97%, aligning HFO’s environmental performance with that of low-sulfur fuels.

The study also examined the production and operational aspects of scrubbers, concluding that their environmental impact over a 20-year lifespan is negligible compared to the benefits they offer. Onboard measurements from a bulk carrier vessel in China further substantiated these results, showing that emissions of other pollutants like carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide were similarly mitigated.

In parallel, the New Energies Coalition, in collaboration with Ricardo plc, France Gaz Maritime, and EVOLEN, conducted a study focusing on the role of e-fuels in maritime decarbonisation. This research evaluated the environmental performance of various e-fuels, such as e-methane, e-methanol, e-ammonia, and liquefied hydrogen, comparing them with traditional fossil fuels.

The study highlighted that while e-fuels hold promise for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, their production processes are energy-intensive and currently more costly compared to conventional fuels. However, with advancements in renewable energy technologies and economies of scale, the cost and environmental footprint of e-fuels are expected to decrease over time.

For investors, these findings underscore the importance of considering both immediate and long-term strategies in maritime decarbonisation. Scrubbers offer a viable short-term solution for reducing emissions from existing vessels, while e-fuels represent a forward-looking approach aligned with global sustainability goals.

