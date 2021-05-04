Twitter
NatWest Group updates on transfer of Ulster Bank business

Natwest Group plc

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) announced on 12 November 2020 that it proposed to simplify the way it conducts business in Northern Ireland by transferring the major part of the banking business of Ulster Bank Limited , a legal entity incorporated and operating in Northern Ireland, to National Westminster Bank Plc under a banking business transfer scheme pursuant to Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

NatWest Group has announced that the Scheme was effected on 3 May 2021.

Note: Ulster Bank Limited which operates in Northern Ireland is a separate and distinct legal entity from Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company which is incorporated in and provides banking services to individuals, companies and institutions in the Republic of Ireland.

