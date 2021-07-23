Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

NatWest Group progress on phased withdrawal from Republic of Ireland

Natwest Group plc

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) and Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Permanent TSB for the proposed sale of a perimeter comprising performing non-tracker mortgages, performing micro-SME loans, UBIDAC’s asset finance business and a subset of its branch locations, as part of the phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland announced on 19 February 2021,

The proposed perimeter included approximately €7.6bn of gross performing loans as at 31 March 2021, the majority relating to non-tracker mortgages, and 25 branch locations. UBIDAC had total retail, micro-SME and asset finance gross lending of €16.1bn at 31 March 2021. The TUPE principle will apply to colleagues wholly or mainly assigned to the agreed in-scope perimeter and we expect the number of colleagues that will transfer as part of the transaction to be in the range of 400-500.

There is no immediate change for UBIDAC customers and colleagues at this time.

As part of the consideration for the proposed transaction, it is proposed that NatWest Group would receive a minority non-consolidating equity stake in PTSB.

The potential sale contemplated by the MoU remains subject to due diligence, further negotiation and agreement of final terms and definitive documentation, as well as obtaining regulatory and other approvals and satisfying other conditions. The proposed sale may not be concluded on the terms contemplated in the MoU, or at all.

NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose said:

“In line with our strategy of a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland, I am pleased that we are today announcing a significant update in the form of this non-binding memorandum of understanding with Permanent TSB.  This builds on the recently announced sale of the majority of Ulster Bank’s performing commercial banking business to Allied Irish Bank.  Our focus remains on supporting our customers and colleagues as we continue our withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.