NatWest Group progress on phased withdrawal from Republic of Ireland

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) and Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Permanent TSB for the proposed sale of a perimeter comprising performing non-tracker mortgages, performing micro-SME loans, UBIDAC’s asset finance business and a subset of its branch locations, as part of the phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland announced on 19 February 2021,

The proposed perimeter included approximately €7.6bn of gross performing loans as at 31 March 2021, the majority relating to non-tracker mortgages, and 25 branch locations. UBIDAC had total retail, micro-SME and asset finance gross lending of €16.1bn at 31 March 2021. The TUPE principle will apply to colleagues wholly or mainly assigned to the agreed in-scope perimeter and we expect the number of colleagues that will transfer as part of the transaction to be in the range of 400-500.

There is no immediate change for UBIDAC customers and colleagues at this time.

As part of the consideration for the proposed transaction, it is proposed that NatWest Group would receive a minority non-consolidating equity stake in PTSB.

The potential sale contemplated by the MoU remains subject to due diligence, further negotiation and agreement of final terms and definitive documentation, as well as obtaining regulatory and other approvals and satisfying other conditions. The proposed sale may not be concluded on the terms contemplated in the MoU, or at all.