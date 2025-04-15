Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Natural hydrogen could be the clean energy windfall investors need

Thor Energy Plc

Tucked away in the Earth’s crust lies a virtually untapped energy source that could transform the global clean energy market. As the race toward net zero accelerates, naturally occurring ‘gold hydrogen’ is emerging from the shadows with staggering potential. With the prospect of fuelling entire industries without the emissions burden of traditional hydrogen production, this clean, natural gas is turning heads in boardrooms and on trading floors alike.

Hydrogen is widely seen as a cornerstone for a net zero future, especially in sectors where emissions reductions are notoriously difficult—such as steelmaking, cement production, long-haul transport, and power generation. Today, the lion’s share of hydrogen is derived from fossil fuels, particularly natural gas. This is where ‘blue’ and ‘green’ hydrogen have stepped into the spotlight. Blue hydrogen attempts to reduce its footprint by capturing and storing the carbon emissions produced during reforming, while green hydrogen uses electricity from renewable sources to split water molecules, producing hydrogen and oxygen with minimal emissions.

But a new contender has entered the frame, promising to shake up the market: natural hydrogen. Also called ‘gold hydrogen’, or ‘white’ hydrogen, this naturally occurring gas forms deep underground when iron-rich rocks react with water. For decades, this phenomenon was considered rare, with little commercial significance. That view has changed dramatically in recent years.

A quiet hydrogen revolution began in Mali, where a well drilled in 2012 has been consistently producing nearly pure natural hydrogen. Since then, geological surveys have uncovered potential deposits around the world, including in France, Spain, Brazil, the United States and parts of Africa. The realisation that hydrogen is continually generated by natural geological processes has transformed its image from a geological curiosity to a viable commercial resource.

According to the International Energy Agency, the world will need 430 million tonnes of hydrogen annually by 2050 to meet net zero targets. Geologists now estimate that global reserves of natural hydrogen could reach a mind-boggling five trillion tonnes. Even accessing a minuscule share of these reserves could supply clean energy for centuries, bridging the impending gap between soaring demand and constrained supply.

What makes natural hydrogen so compelling from an investment standpoint is its simplicity. Unlike synthetic hydrogen, which requires energy-intensive manufacturing processes, natural hydrogen only needs to be extracted and purified. It bypasses the emissions and cost hurdles of reforming natural gas or powering vast arrays of electrolytic cells. The low-cost, low-emission profile positions natural hydrogen as a game-changer for scaling clean energy in hard-to-abate industries.

Drilling for hydrogen is similar to the well-established practices used in natural gas and oil extraction, making the transition relatively seamless for experienced energy companies. However, regulatory frameworks remain in their infancy. Few countries have clear legislation governing the exploration and exploitation of natural hydrogen, although growing interest is likely to prompt swift policy evolution.

Environmental concerns remain part of the conversation, particularly regarding land use and water table disruption. Still, proponents argue that the minimal processing required gives natural hydrogen a significantly lighter environmental footprint compared to traditional methods.

Investors now find themselves at the threshold of what could become a new global resource rush—akin to the 19th-century gold fever, only this time, it’s about fuelling the clean energy transition. With exploration ramping up and reserves being uncovered across continents, early movers in natural hydrogen could be positioning themselves for extraordinary returns as the world scrambles to meet climate commitments.

Natural hydrogen, also known as gold or white hydrogen, is a clean, naturally occurring gas formed underground when iron-rich rock reacts with water. Easily extractable and requiring minimal processing, it offers a cost-effective, low-emission alternative to traditional hydrogen production and could play a vital role in achieving net zero goals.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Thor Energy MD on Natural Hydrogen Strategy and Licence Update (LON:THR)

Join Andrew Hulme, Managing Director of Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR), as he shares insights on the company's strategic shift towards natural hydrogen and helium exploration.

Thor Energy: Natural Hydrogen Giant Emerges as HY-Range Resource Surprises Market (Video)

Andrew Hume breaks down the strategic pivot, why natural hydrogen could leapfrog green hydrogen, and what investors can expect as the drill-bit starts turning in 2025.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy prospective resource results vastly exceed expectations

Thor Energy plc has revealed groundbreaking assessments of natural hydrogen and helium resources at its HY-Range project in South Australia, greatly exceeding expectations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy: Strengthening portfolio and advancing strategic growth

Thor Energy plc shares its Half Year Report for December 2024, highlighting strategic portfolio enhancements, new acquisitions, and upcoming projects in energy.

Thor Energy publishes half-year report

Thor Energy plc (LON:THR) has released its Half Year Report for the six months ending December 31, 2024, detailing key financial results and compliance with ASX regulations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy applies to convert PEL 120 licence into a RSEL licence

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.