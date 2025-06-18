Natural gas’s build‑up as summer demand looms

Follow us on:

A subtle shift is rippling through natural gas markets, suggesting something more significant may be unfolding, though not yet centre stage. With the heat still building and global logistics under the radar, the market appears poised to transition from complacency to alertness.

In recent sessions, prices have lingered in a tight range near the mid‑$3 mark, defying early summer expectations of weakness due to minimal heating demand and subdued cooling needs. Yet beneath this calm, speculative positioning is gaining momentum. Elevations in futures trading, marked by technical breakthroughs beyond key resistance zones, indicate that more participants are moving from the sidelines to long positions. This convergence of technical structure and speculative intent hints at a growing conviction: something is edging the market toward confirmation.

Meanwhile, summer demand drivers are gaining traction. Economic models now forecast a 26 % rise in gas consumption for electricity generation from May to June, reflecting an uptick in air conditioning use, even if aggregate cooling degree‑days are only modestly above average. Regional forecasts for the US East suggest a stretch of warmer‑than‑expected weather later in June, which could zap supply levels further as power stations ramp up.

Overlaying this domestic backdrop is a growing global squeeze on inventory. Although stocks began the season comfortably above the five‑year norm, persistent injections may soon give way to withdrawals as cooling demand and export momentum intensify. EIA projections highlight a shift below average inventory levels by autumn, with Henry Hub prices rising toward the low‑$4 range and above $4.30 through late summer.

Geopolitical undercurrents add another layer. Disruption risks in Iran and spot constraints in LNG transit, recently amplified by heightened Middle East tensions, are drifting into market pricing, nudging backwardation and elevating risk premiums. With a significant portion of US gas production now tied to increasingly valuable global arbitrage opportunities, any supply hiccup could disrupt the fragile balance.

This evolving dynamic, from technical breakouts and rising speculative bets to seasonal demand rebound and thinning inventories, puts natural gas at an inflection point. For investors, the underlying signals are clear: the market is transitioning from seasonal inertia toward renewed relevance, presenting potential upside if heat waves and export flows align. That said, production remains elevated, and new LNG capacity may temper sudden price surges. The key battleground lies in whether demand outweighs these supply cushions this summer.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

