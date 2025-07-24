Follow us on:

National Research Corporation (NRC) Stock Analysis: High ROE Shines Amid Revenue Challenges

Broker Ratings

National Research Corporation (NRC), a key player in the health information services industry, offers a compelling investment opportunity for those who can navigate its complex financial landscape. With a market capitalization of $335.63 million, NRC is a modestly sized company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. It provides analytics and insights that improve patient and employee experiences, making it a crucial ally for healthcare organizations aiming to enhance their services.

At a current price of $14.73, NRC’s stock has experienced a significant fluctuation over the past year, trading between $10.13 and $26.17. Despite recent challenges, this price range underscores the potential volatility and opportunity inherent in the stock. The company has seen a slight price change of $0.57, equivalent to a 0.04% increase, which is relatively modest but may indicate a period of stabilization.

One of the standout metrics for NRC is its exceptional Return on Equity (ROE) of 72.69%. This figure is particularly impressive, suggesting that the company is highly efficient in generating profits from its equity base. For investors, this high ROE is a positive sign, indicating strong management and robust business operations, even in the face of a revenue growth decline of 5.00%.

NRC’s earnings per share (EPS) of 1.02 further highlights its profitability, providing a solid cushion for its dividend yield of 3.26%. The dividend payout ratio stands at 47.06%, implying that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities or to buffer against potential downturns.

However, potential investors should be aware of certain valuation challenges. Key metrics such as the P/E ratio, forward P/E, PEG ratio, and price/sales are not available, which may pose difficulties in directly comparing NRC to its peers or assessing its valuation relative to the market.

In terms of technical indicators, NRC’s stock is currently trading below both its 50-day moving average of 15.21 and its 200-day moving average of 16.11, reflecting recent downward momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 35.02 suggests that the stock may be nearing oversold territory, potentially pointing to a buying opportunity for contrarian investors.

The absence of analyst ratings and target prices for NRC indicates a lack of coverage, which might deter institutional investors but could appeal to individual investors looking for under-the-radar opportunities. Without explicit buy, hold, or sell ratings, investors must rely more heavily on fundamental analysis and personal research to guide their decisions.

NRC continues to innovate with offerings like Huey AI, an AI engine designed to enhance healthcare experience management. This focus on cutting-edge technology and comprehensive service solutions positions the company well for future growth, assuming it can overcome its immediate revenue challenges.

For investors considering NRC, the company’s high ROE and consistent dividend yield present attractive elements, balanced by the need to carefully monitor revenue trends and technical signals. As healthcare organizations increasingly prioritize patient and employee experiences, NRC’s unique offerings could serve as a catalyst for longer-term value creation.

