National Grid appoints new President of US Business and MD of Ventures

National Grid PLC (LON:NG) has today announced the appointments of President of US Business and Managing Director of National Grid Ventures

Badar Khan has been appointed President of the US Business, following the departure of Dean Seavers at the end of 2019. Badar has been acting as interim President since November 2019.

Commenting on the appointment, John Pettigrew, Group Chief Executive said, “Badar has proven to be a strong leader in his three years at National Grid. He’s made a confident start running the US business and knows National Grid well. Badar has extensive experience in power, gas, energy-related services and renewable energy, and he has worked for a number of US companies in retail power markets. His considerable experience in customer facing roles will be essential in steering the US business now and in the future. I’m confident that he and his team will continue to grow the business and lead our people in their crucial work.”

Badar Khan joined National Grid in April 2017 as Group Director Corporate Development and President, National Grid Ventures, which included responsibility for Group Strategy and National Grid Partners. Prior to National Grid, Badar worked at Centrica plc for 14 years in the US and UK, including four years as CEO of Direct Energy, its North American subsidiary.

Jon Butterworth has been appointed Managing Director of National Grid Ventures and a member of the Group Executive Committee, after fulfilling this role on an interim basis since November 2019.

Commenting on Jon Butterworth’s appointment, John Pettigrew, Group Chief Executive, said, “Jon is a proven leader who has been a driving force behind the sustained success of our business for many years, serving in a wide range of senior leadership roles. Under his leadership, National Grid Ventures will continue to play a critical role in accelerating the development of a clean energy future for consumers across the UK, US and Europe.”

Jon was previously Chief Operating Officer, Global Transmission, National Grid Ventures. He is also a non-executive director of South West Water.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn