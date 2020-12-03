N4 Pharma update on Nanomerics research collaboration

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P), the specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, has provided the following update on its ongoing research collaboration agreement with Nanomerics Limited.

As announced on 11 February 2020, the Company initiated the first phase of research to test the stability of different formulations of Nuvec® loaded with a well characterised plasmid DNA. The Company is pleased to report that, in addition to not degrading the plasmid DNA, which it announced on 5 November 2020, Nuvec® formulations that had been freeze dried and then stored for 14 days either at room temperature or at four degrees Celsius, showed no significant drop in in vitro transfection capability following reconstitution compared to fresh formulations.

In parallel to continued work on analysing stability duration, different formulations will now be chosen to move forward into phase two of the work programme testing the efficacy of the dried and reconstituted plasmid DNA in an in vivo antibody generation model.