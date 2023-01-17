Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

N4 Pharma provides update on ongoing Australian Research Council grant work

N4 Pharma plc

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P), the specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, has provided an update on its ongoing Australian Research Council grant work with the University of Queensland, investigating the oral delivery of Nuvec® loaded with DNA.

The Company has now completed two in vivo studies demonstrating that Nuvec loaded with OVA m-cherry DNA and encapsulated within an acid protective polymer can be dosed orally, penetrate the mucus layer and successfully express the OVA m-cherry locally in the intestine epithelial cells.

In the first study Nuvec® was formulated together with the OVA and the whole formulation was coated with the polymer as a capsule. In the second study the nanoparticles, once loaded with OVA, were individually encapsulated with the polymer and administered via an oral gavage.

Nigel Theobald, Chief Executive Officer of N4 Pharma, commented:

“These studies are at an early stage in the development of an oral application, but show the versatility of Nuvec both in terms of its ease of formulation and application in a wide number of areas. Having successfully demonstrated Nuvec can be administered orally and locally transfect cells in the intestine, the next step is to investigate what the most suitable medical application might be for this delivery method.

We are greatly encouraged by these early results and look forward to continuing the work in this area, whilst continuing with our ongoing siRNA work.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.