N4 Pharma broker offer to raise a maximum of £1 million

N4 Pharma plc
  • N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) has announced a Broker Offer through Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (“TPI”)
  • The Issue Price of the Broker Offer is 2 pence per new ordinary share
  • Existing Shareholders or other interested parties who wish to register their interest in participating in the Broker Offer should click on the following TPI platform link: N4 Pharma Broker Offer
  • The Broker Offer has an initial expected value of £0.25 million but may be extended, with the express agreement of the Company, to £1.0 million in the event the Broker Offer is oversubscribed
  • All bids communicated to TPI under the Broker Offer are subject to review and acceptance by the Company and TPI and priority will be given to existing shareholders in the event of oversubscription
  • The Broker Offer remains open until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 21 November 2022

Broker Offer through TPI

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P), the specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, wishes to provide an opportunity for shareholders and other investors who did not participate in the fundraising announced today to invest in the Company.

Under the Placing Agreement, TPI has been granted an option in the form of a broker offer under which TPI will, as agent for the Company, invite subscriptions for additional new ordinary shares of 0.4p each in the Company with an initial expected value of £0.25 million at the issue price of 2p.  The Broker Offer may be extended, with the express agreement of the Company, to £1.0 million in the event the Broker Offer is oversubscribed.  Accordingly, the maximum number of Broker Offer Shares to be issued under the Broker Offer at the Issue Price is 50,000,000.

The Broker Offer opens immediately and will close at 4.30pm on Monday, 21 November 2022.

As far as is practical, participation in the Broker Offer will be prioritised for shareholders (direct or indirect) on the register at the close of business on 17 November 2022 (“Existing Shareholders”). 

To subscribe for Broker Offer Shares, Existing Shareholders or other interested parties who wish to register their interest in participating in the Broker Offer should click on the following link : N4 Pharma Broker Offer

A further announcement will be made following the end of the period during which the Broker Offer is open.  If the Broker Offer is not fully subscribed by 4.30 p.m. on 21 November 2022, orders from eligible investors will be satisfied in full, and the balance of the Broker Offer shall lapse.

