Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into the 60.46% Potential Upside for Investors

Broker Ratings

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a pivotal player in the healthcare sector, stands at the intersection of molecular diagnostics and precision medicine. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company is renowned for its comprehensive suite of diagnostic tests that span oncology, women’s health, and pharmacogenomics. Despite facing headwinds in recent times, Myriad Genetics presents a complex yet intriguing opportunity for investors willing to navigate its multifaceted landscape.

Boasting a market capitalization of approximately $428.62 million, Myriad Genetics operates within the diagnostics and research industry, offering a range of molecular diagnostic tests. Their flagship products include the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer test, BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic test, and MyChoice CDx, each playing a crucial role in the management and treatment of various cancers.

Currently trading at $4.65 per share, Myriad Genetics has experienced a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with its 52-week range swinging from a low of $3.84 to a high of $28.60. This volatility reflects broader market challenges and internal company dynamics, yet it also underscores potential opportunities for substantial gains. The stock’s average target price set by analysts is $7.46, suggesting a potential upside of 60.46% for investors.

Valuation metrics indicate that Myriad Genetics is currently not posting a trailing P/E ratio, and its forward P/E sits at 30.16, suggesting expectations of future earnings growth. However, the absence of a PEG ratio and price-to-book value points to a complex valuation scenario, requiring investors to weigh potential future growth against current financial challenges.

Performance metrics reveal some areas of concern. The company has faced a revenue decline of 3.10% and reports an EPS of -1.12, reflecting ongoing challenges in profitability. Additionally, a return on equity of -13.84% highlights the company’s struggle to generate profit from shareholders’ equity. On a positive note, Myriad Genetics has a free cash flow of $18.68 million, providing some operational flexibility.

The company’s technical indicators offer further insights into its stock performance. The 50-day moving average is at $4.84, while the 200-day moving average is significantly higher at $11.37, indicating a downward trend over the longer term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 48.06 suggests a neutral position, neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD at -0.16 signals potential bearish momentum.

Analysts are divided on Myriad Genetics, with 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. The sentiment reflects the company’s mixed financial performance and the potential for strategic turnaround or innovation-driven growth. The target price range of $4.00 to $18.00 further encapsulates the volatility and risk associated with the stock, providing a broad spectrum of potential outcomes for investors.

For individual investors, Myriad Genetics offers a unique proposition: a company with a robust product lineup and strategic partnerships, including with Illumina, Inc. and renowned cancer centers. However, the path to profitability remains a challenging journey, laden with market volatility and operational hurdles. As Myriad Genetics navigates its financial and market landscape, investors should consider both the potential rewards and risks, ensuring alignment with their investment strategy and risk tolerance.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple