Murray International Trust Appoint Mr Simon Fraser to the board

The Board of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) has today announced the appointment of Mr Simon Fraser as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 May 2020.

Dr Kevin Carter, Murray International Trust Chairman, commented on the appointment: “I am delighted to announce that Mr Simon Fraser will be joining the Board with effect from 1 May 2020, with a view to becoming Chair of the Board upon my retirement following the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021.

Simon has had a distinguished career in asset management at Fidelity International Ltd. having retired in 2008 as President, Investment Solutions Group, Fidelity Retirement Institute and having held other senior roles including president of Fidelity’s European and Institutional business and Global Chief Investment Officer. Simon has recently retired as chairman of F&C Investment Trust PLC and brings a wealth of investment trust experience and deep knowledge of global markets. Simon has sat on a number of other listed company boards in the past including Barclays plc and Ashmore plc. He is currently Chairman of McInroy and Wood Ltd., the Investor Forum and the independent research boutique TS Lombard. He is also on the board of Fidelity Funds SICAV, Treasurer of the Kings Fund and a trustee of the Abbotsford Trust.

Mr Fraser has retired from the following listed companies in the last five years:

Merchants Trust Plc (2019)

F&C Investment Trust Plc (2019)

Ashmore Plc (2017)

Fidelity European Values Plc (2017)

Fidelity Japanese Values Plc (2015)

