MSA Safety Incorporated – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 22.8% Upside Potential

MSA Safety Incorporated which can be found using ticker (MSA) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 172 and 153 with the average target price sitting at $162.50. Now with the previous closing price of $132.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $128.80. The market cap for the company is $5,197m. Find out more information at: https://www.msasafety.com

The potential market cap would be $6,382m based on the market consensus.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.39% with the ex dividend date set at 13-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.05, revenue per share of 38.95 and a 8.19% return on assets.