Morses Club FY20 Results and Extension to HY21 Results

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL), an established provider of non-standard financial services, has announced that its results for the year ended 29 February 2020 will be published on Friday 27 November 2020.

Morses Club will release its results for the 26-week period ending 28 August 2020 by no later than 28 December 2020. This date is in line with the COVID-19 guidance issued by AIM Regulation (dated 9 June 2020) which grants the Company an extension of one month for the reporting of its half-yearly results.

The Company will be holding a virtual sell-side analyst presentation to discuss the Company’s FY20 results and current trading at 09:30am on the morning of Friday 27 November. Please contact morses@camarco.co.uk if you would like to attend.

Morses Club is an established provider of non-standard financial services in the UK. The Group consists of Morses Club, the UK’s second largest home collected credit (“HCC”) provider, and Shelby Finance Limited, Morses Club’s digital division, which operates under two online brands, Dot Dot Loans, an online lending provider, and U Account, which offers online e-money current accounts. The Group’s growing digital capabilities and scalable, highly invested IT platform has enabled Morses Club to deliver an increasingly broad range of financial products and services to the non-standard credit market.

UK HCC is considered to be a specialised segment of the broader UK non-standard credit market. UK HCC loans are typically small, unsecured cash loans delivered directly to customers’ homes. Repayments are collected in person during weekly follow-up visits to customers’ homes. UK HCC is considered to be stable and well-established, with approximately 1.6 million1 people using the services of UK HCC lenders.