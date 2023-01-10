Morgan Advanced Materials experiencing a cyber security incident

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) announces that it is currently managing a cyber security incident after detecting unauthorised activity on its network.

Upon becoming aware of the incident, the Company immediately launched an investigation, engaged its specialist support services and has implemented its incident response plans.

Precautionary measures have been taken within its IT infrastructure to contain the incident and actions are being taken to remediate and restore systems.

Morgan Advanced Materials will continue to assess the potential impact of the incident and is taking steps to ensure that its businesses can continue to trade with its customers and suppliers.

A further update will be provided as and when appropriate.