Molten Ventures Plc hosting Investor Day on 12 February

Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures plc (LON:GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is hosting an Investor Day on 12 February for institutional investors, analysts and other registered professionals.

As in previous years, the event gathers a number of keynote speakers from across the Molten portfolio, and the Molten investment team, providing an opportunity to learn about current trends in technology across Europe and key advancements in the sector. Ben Wilkinson will also outline his strategic priorities as CEO.

Materials from the event, including Ben’s update, will be available on Molten Ventures’ website after the event.

