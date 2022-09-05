Miton UK MicroCap Trust Board confirms redemption price and payment date

Miton UK MicroCap Trust (LON:MINI) has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each on an annual basis. The operation of the Redemption Facility is entirely at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company. The deadline for the 30 June 2022 Redemption Point was 31 May 2022 (the “June 2022 Redemption”).

The Board resolved to effect the Redemption using the redemption pool method set out in the Company’s Articles, pursuant to which the Company notionally divided its assets and liabilities into two pools, the Redemption Pool and the Continuing Pool.

The assets of the Redemption Pool have now been realised. The Redemption Price per Ordinary Share equals the aggregate cash received by the Company upon the realisation of the Redemption Pool, after deducting the costs of the redemption, and a pro‐rata share of the costs and expenses of the Company not attributable to a particular pool, divided by the number of Redemption Shares.

On that basis, the Board confirms that the Redemption Price for the 30 June 2022 Redemption Point is 71.89 pence per redeemed Ordinary Share. Payments will be despatched to the former shareholders of the Company whose shares were redeemed in the June 2022 Redemption on or around 19 September 2022.

