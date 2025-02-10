Mitie Group PLC 36.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Mitie Group PLC with ticker (LON:MTO) now has a potential upside of 36.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mitie Group PLC share price of 117 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 36.5%. Trading has ranged between 100 (52 week low) and 127 (52 week high) with an average of 2,405,694 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,475,432,077.



Mitie Group plc is a facilities management and professional services company. The Company offer a range of services to the public sector through its Central Government & Defense and Communities (Local Government & Education, Healthcare and Care & Custody) divisions. Its Technical Services (engineering services) and Business Services (security, cleaning, landscapes, Spain, and waste) divisions serve private sector customers in areas, such as financial and professional services, industrials, and retail and transport. It delivers engineering services, including mechanical and electrical, fire and security hardware, decarbonization, renewable energy installation, electrical connections and telecoms infrastructure. It offers a range of fire and security solutions, including fire detection and suppression systems, access control, intruder alarms, CCTV, and security management systems. It provides the ICT and network infrastructure to support these systems offering fully integrated solutions.







