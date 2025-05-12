Mining giants power FTSE 100 surge amid US-China trade truce

Investor optimism soared today as the FTSE 100 climbed, fuelled by a landmark 90-day tariff truce between the United States and China. This temporary easing of trade tensions has ignited a rally in commodity markets, propelling London-listed mining stocks to the forefront of gains.

The agreement, forged over the weekend in Geneva, sees the US reducing tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China lowers its tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%. This significant de-escalation has invigorated global markets, with base metal prices responding positively. In London, mining heavyweights Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto, and Antofagasta experienced notable share price increases, reflecting investor confidence in the sector’s prospects.

The broader FTSE 100 index also benefited, rising by 0.5% as of midday trading. This uptick aligns with gains across European markets, where indices like Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 posted increases of 0.6% and over 1.4%, respectively. The surge in mining stocks underscores the sector’s sensitivity to global trade dynamics and commodity price fluctuations.

However, not all sectors shared in the gains. Pharmaceutical companies faced headwinds following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an impending executive order aimed at slashing prescription drug prices. UK-based AstraZeneca and GSK saw their shares decline by 3.3% and 1.8%, respectively, highlighting the sector’s vulnerability to policy shifts.

The Bank of England’s Deputy Governor, Clare Lombardelli, cautioned that while the US-China trade truce is a positive development, the broader implications of US trade policies could dampen UK economic growth and inflation. She emphasised the need for sustained global trade stability to support long-term economic health.

In the commodities market, gold prices dipped over 3% as investors shifted towards riskier assets, reflecting a temporary decline in demand for traditional safe havens . This movement suggests a broader market sentiment favoring growth-oriented investments in the wake of the trade agreement.

The current market rally, particularly in the mining sector, illustrates the profound impact of geopolitical developments on investor sentiment and sector performance. As the 90-day truce unfolds, market participants will closely monitor subsequent negotiations for signs of a more permanent resolution to US-China trade tensions.

