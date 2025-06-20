Follow us on:

FTSE steadies as inflation cools and geopolitical risk stalls

Fidelity

London’s blue‑chip index edged higher, reaping the benefit of a calculated pause on looming geopolitical action. The US President’s announcement of a potential two‑week delay before deciding on military engagement with Iran defused short‑term risk in oil‑sensitive assets. Brent crude declined, easing cost pressures even as it remains geared for a weekly advance. This respite helped underpin demand for FTSE components, moderating the haven‑asset rally and shifting capital back to equities.

Adding to the cautious optimism, UK inflation data offered some relief. May’s services‑price growth slowed meaningfully, aligning with the Bank of England’s forecasts and strengthening the case for a future easing cycle. With the base rate maintained yesterday, a roadmap for potential rate cuts is emerging. Investor attention now pivots to whether these developments can sustain domestic capital markets through softer consumer metrics.

Indeed, retail sales plunged in May, the sharpest contraction in several months, as households pulled back on discretionary spending. Against that backdrop, UK consumer confidence did show signs of life, rising for a second consecutive month, though sentiment remains well below historical norms. The improvement was largely driven by a brighter outlook on the broader economy, even while pockets of caution remain.

The combined narrative, easing global risk, softer inflation, and tentative household optimism, offered a fleeting window for equities. The FTSE‑100 rose modestly, mirroring futures that pointed to a positive open. Sector‑level activity emphasised a tilt back into economically sensitive areas. Energy names didn’t lose ground entirely, despite oil’s pullback, while financials saw muted gains as bond expectations recalibrated.

That said, underlying vulnerabilities persist. Retail spending weakness and fragile confidence underline a cautious consumer story. Government borrowing remains elevated, with net public borrowing rising sharply in May, stoking speculation around tax policy and fiscal tightening ahead. The tug‑of‑war between fiscal prudence and consumer resilience continues to frame UK macro‑risk.

Globally, the backdrop remains unsettled. While the current pause on Iran is constructive, unresolved regional dynamics still threaten supply chains and energy markets. International central banks have pivoted in recent days amid global inflation uncertainty. And in the UK, government infrastructure missteps, such as HS2’s delay, continue to weigh on broader growth expectations and investor sentiment.

For long‑term investors, today’s narrative offers multiple takeaways. The FTSE‑100’s gain reflects more than half‑day reaction; it underscores a renewed alignment between policy breathing room and economic recalibration. The inflation slowdown supports central bank flexibility, while any sustained retail weakness may, in turn, constrain rate pivots. Fiscal headwinds are real, but consumer sentiment’s subtle uplift hints at resilience under pressure.

Going forward, monitor the twin signals of oil prices and core consumer demand, both are crucial barometers for whether today’s calm turns into a sustained re‑appraisal of UK equities. In the short to medium term, the dance between geopolitical grace notes and domestic economic recalibration could set conditions for a re‑entry or carry latent risk if global shocks re‑ignite.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

