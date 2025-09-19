Mine-to-market graphite strategy emerging as key to supply chain security

A mine-to-market approach in the graphite sector involves controlling the full value chain—from mining deposits to processing, purification, and final sales to end users such as battery, industrial, and defence sectors. The idea is that by owning and operating more stages of the process, companies can protect themselves from supply chain risks, capture more value, maintain quality control, and better respond to changing specifications or geopolitical pressures.

Graphite is increasingly treated as a critical mineral because of its indispensable role in technologies tied to energy transition, particularly in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage, and also in defence applications. Demand is rising rapidly, and many current supply chains are fragile: much of the high-purity processing is concentrated in certain countries, which creates risk around supply disruptions, trade restrictions, tariffs, and inconsistent quality.

Implementing a mine-to-market strategy typically involves several phases. First, securing high-quality graphite deposits. Then, establishing primary processing and finally more advanced processing to produce value-added products. Site location, energy access, skilled workforce, and regulatory environment are important considerations.

