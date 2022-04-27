M&G Group Chief Executive John Foley to retire

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has announced that John Foley, Group Chief Executive, has informed the Board of his intention to retire. The Board will now initiate a process to appoint a new Chief Executive, which will be led by Edward Braham, Chair of the Board and of M&G plc’s nomination committee. John will continue to serve as Group Chief Executive until a successor is in place.

John was appointed Chief Executive in 2015, having first joined Prudential plc in 2000 as deputy group treasurer. He successfully executed the merger of M&G Investments and Prudential UK in 2017 and the subsequent demerger of the group from Prudential plc in 2019.

Edward Braham, Chair of M&G plc, said: “On behalf of the M&G plc Board, I would like to thank John for his outstanding contribution to M&G plc and Prudential over the past 22 years, particularly since M&G became a public company. John has led M&G through significant change and overseen a successful demerger, while steering the Group through the unprecedented events of the pandemic. The business has performed strongly, returning £1.8 billion to shareholders since listing in October 2019. The Board and I look forward to continuing to work with John as we undertake the search for his successor.”