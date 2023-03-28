Meritage Homes Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Meritage Homes Corporation with ticker code (MTH) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 174 and 116 calculating the mean target price we have $137.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $114.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The day 50 moving average is $108.37 and the 200 day moving average is $87.85. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $4,175m. Company Website: https://www.meritagehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $4,989m based on the market consensus.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, title insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.95% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.25, revenue per share of 171.48 and a 15.2% return on assets.