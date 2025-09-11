Follow us on:

Meridianbet aligns with grassroots environmental action in Malta

Golden Matrix Group Inc

A gaming operator rarely finds itself in the same sentence as ocean clean-ups, yet Meridianbet has chosen to make that link visible in Malta. Rather than pushing out broad sustainability claims, the company has stepped into a very specific partnership with Żibel, a volunteer-driven organisation known for pulling tonnes of waste from the island’s waters and beaches.

Żibel has built a reputation in Malta for going beyond surface campaigns. Its volunteers spend weekends diving for discarded plastics, retrieving heavy debris, and raising awareness around single-use waste. Such activity depends almost entirely on donations, which is where Meridianbet has decided to place its support.

Corporate social responsibility has shifted from a reputational add-on to a measurable factor in regulatory discussions, particularly within the European Union where environmental stewardship and governance practices now sit alongside financial reporting. A gambling operator that embeds itself in the narrative of environmental responsibility stands to strengthen its standing with regulators who are under pressure to show that licensed operators contribute positively to society. Malta, as a hub for gaming companies, has its own sensitivities around sustainability, making such initiatives more than symbolic.

For Meridianbet, this builds on a pattern of supporting causes that extend beyond sport or gaming. Its CSR record covers health, education and community-focused projects, with environmental sustainability forming a visible strand of that activity.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

