Meren Energy appoints Oliver Quinn as CEO to lead execution phase

Meren Energy has appointed Dr Oliver Quinn as Chief Executive Officer and director, replacing Dr Roger Tucker effective 2 February 2026. The change marks a transition from asset building to operational execution, with the company entering a new phase focused on cash generation, disciplined growth and value delivery.

As Chief Commercial and Operating Officer, Quinn played a central role in integrating Prime Oil & Gas into Meren’s portfolio, a move that significantly increased scale and production capacity. He also helped shape Meren’s current strategy, which blends stable, high-margin production with lower-risk exploration exposure. His elevation to CEO signals continuity, not change.

Meren’s focus remains on Nigeria, where it holds interests in high-producing offshore fields including Agbami, Akpo and Egina. These provide cash flow and reserve stability. Tie-back developments and smaller field extensions offer shorter-cycle opportunities. In Namibia, the company retains exposure to the Venus light oil discovery with a fully carried interest through development. Further exploration acreage in the Orange Basin and operated assets in Equatorial Guinea add longer-term optionality without compromising capital discipline.

Meren Energy Inc (MER.TO) is a leading independent, full-cycle E&P with production and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, a leading carried position in the Orange Basin across Namibia and South Africa, and operated licences in Equatorial Guinea.