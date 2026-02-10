Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Meren Energy appoints Oliver Quinn as CEO to lead execution phase

Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy has appointed Dr Oliver Quinn as Chief Executive Officer and director, replacing Dr Roger Tucker effective 2 February 2026. The change marks a transition from asset building to operational execution, with the company entering a new phase focused on cash generation, disciplined growth and value delivery.

As Chief Commercial and Operating Officer, Quinn played a central role in integrating Prime Oil & Gas into Meren’s portfolio, a move that significantly increased scale and production capacity. He also helped shape Meren’s current strategy, which blends stable, high-margin production with lower-risk exploration exposure. His elevation to CEO signals continuity, not change.

Meren’s focus remains on Nigeria, where it holds interests in high-producing offshore fields including Agbami, Akpo and Egina. These provide cash flow and reserve stability. Tie-back developments and smaller field extensions offer shorter-cycle opportunities. In Namibia, the company retains exposure to the Venus light oil discovery with a fully carried interest through development. Further exploration acreage in the Orange Basin and operated assets in Equatorial Guinea add longer-term optionality without compromising capital discipline.

Meren Energy Inc (MER.TO) is a leading independent, full-cycle E&P with production and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, a leading carried position in the Orange Basin across Namibia and South Africa, and operated licences in Equatorial Guinea.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy appoints Oliver Quinn as CEO to lead execution phase

Meren Energy shifts to delivery mode under new CEO Dr Oliver Quinn, maintaining strategic focus and operational continuity.
Meren Energy

Meren Energy announces CEO transition as Dr. Oliver Quinn succeeds Dr. Roger Tucker

Meren Energy Inc. has appointed Dr. Oliver Quinn as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director, effective February 2, 2026.
Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy reports updated share capital

Following the exercise of share options, Meren Energy Inc. has issued 183,600 additional common shares.
Meren Energy

Meren Energy Q3 Results: Dividend delivery and growth outlook

Meren Energy Head of Investor Relations and Communications Shahin Amini spoke with DirectorsTalk about the company’s third quarter performance, the full delivery of its 2025 base dividend commitment, reduced leverage, and the outlook for growth.

Meren Energy $100M Dividends and Debt Slashed as Nigerian and Namibian Oil Assets Power Ahead (Video)

Meren Energy’s Shahin Amini reveals how the company delivered $100M in dividends, halved debt, and secured funding for the Venus field — all while positioning for high-impact drilling in Nigeria and Namibia
Meren Energy

Meren Energy Q3 2025 results: Strong cash flow, debt reduction and $25m dividend

Meren Energy delivered solid Q3 2025 performance with EBITDAX of $119.8m and cash flow from operations of $65.6m.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple