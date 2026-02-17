Meren Energy schedules Q4 and year-end 2025 results and conference call

Meren Energy Inc. (MER.TO) will publish its financial and operating results, along with the related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, after Toronto market close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 09:00 (ET) / 14:00 (GMT) / 15:00 (CET).
Participants should use the following link to register for the live webcast:
https://meren-energy-fourth-quarter-results-february-2026.open-exchange.net/registration
- Click on the link and complete the online registration form.
- Upon registering you will receive a confirmation email with a sign in link and access code.