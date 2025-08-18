Follow us on:

Melrose Industries Plc appoints Guy Hachey as Non-Executive Director

Melrose Industries Plc (LON:MRO) has announced the appointment of Guy Hachey to its Board as Non-executive Director, with effect from today.

Guy is a seasoned aerospace industry leader and board director, with over 30 years of industrial operations, product development and corporate leadership experience at leading international aerospace, defence and industrial businesses. As an executive, Guy served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Bombardier Aerospace, Inc. from 2008 until 2014, later serving as an operating partner at Advent International from 2016 until 2021. Prior to this, he served in a number of executive and divisional leadership roles at Delphi Corporation (now Aptiv) including as Vice President of Delphi Corporation, President of Delphi Powertrain Systems, and President of Delphi Europe, Middle East and Africa. He also served as Executive Champion for Delphi’s global manufacturing operations. Guy began his career with General Motors Corporation where he held manufacturing and engineering leadership positions in Canada and the U.S.

As a non-executive, Guy is currently non-executive director at Hexcel Corporation, a global specialist in advanced composites technology for the commercial aerospace, defence, space and industrial sectors, where he has served on the board since 2014 and is the Chair of its compensation committee and a member of its nominating, governance and sustainability committee. Guy was previously non-executive director at Meggitt PLC, the leading global aerospace and defence business, from 2019 until it was acquired by Parker Hannifin into the Parker Aerospace Group in 2022. 

Guy holds an MBA, and earned his BCom from McGill University.

Chris Grigg, Non-executive Chair of Melrose Industries plc, said: “We are delighted that Guy has joined the Board today. With his wealth of experience at leading international aerospace, defence and industrial companies, Guy is exceptionally well placed to support Melrose as we continue to execute our strategy.

Guy Hachey said:I am pleased to be joining the Board of Melrose Industries PLC at this exciting time for the business. Melrose is a world-leading, Super-Tier 1 aerospace and defence business, with differentiated technology and enviable strategic positions in each of its core markets. I look forward to working with the Board and supporting the executive team in continuing to execute Melrose’s strategic plan and deliver significant value to its stakeholders.”

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8R in relation to the appointment of Guy Hachey.

