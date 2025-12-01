Melrose Industries Plc names Ross McCluskey as incoming CFO for 2026

Melrose Industries plc (LON:MRO) has announced that Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has informed the Board of his intention to retire and will step down from his position in 2026.

Following a thorough selection process, the Board has appointed Ross McCluskey to succeed Matthew. Ross will join the Company as CFO and executive Director of the Board in May 2026. Matthew will remain with Melrose during 2026 to ensure a seamless transition and to support the Company as needed.

Matthew has provided excellent leadership, rigour and expertise to Melrose since its strategic transformation into a global aerospace and defence technology business, having previously served as CFO of its operating business, GKN Aerospace.

Ross brings over a decade of experience in senior finance and leadership roles, with a proven track record of delivering financial, commercial and operational excellence across large, international companies operating in highly regulated and complex industries. Ross has spent the past nine years at Intertek Group plc, a FTSE 100 international testing and inspection business, where he is currently Executive Vice President, EMEA and Government and Trade Services. He previously served as Group CFO of Intertek Group plc from 2018 to 2021. Prior to Intertek, Ross spent five years at Inchcape plc where he held a number of senior finance roles including UK Finance Director and Australasia Finance Director. During his earlier career he worked for JP Morgan, Gleacher Shacklock and Greenhill & Co.

The Company will provide an update once Ross’s start date and Matthew’s retirement date have been confirmed. This announcement has been made in accordance with the requirements of UKLR 6.4.6R and UKLR 6.4.7R. There is no further information to be disclosed under the requirements of UKLR 6.4.8R.

Peter Dilnot, Melrose Industries Chief Executive Officer said: “On behalf of the Board and everyone at Melrose, I would like to express our thanks to Matthew for the invaluable contribution he has made to the Company. His expertise and insight have helped us to successfully transform into the industry-leading global aerospace and defence business we are today. We wish him well as he prepares for his retirement next year.” “I am delighted that Ross will be joining Melrose as our new CFO. His seasoned leadership, deep financial and operational expertise, international mindset and public company experience will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy. I look forward to working closely with Ross to deliver on Melrose’s exciting potential in the years ahead.”

Ross McCluskey, incoming Chief Financial Officer, said: “I am delighted to be joining Melrose at such an exciting time in its growth story. I look forward to partnering with Peter, the Board and the leadership team to deliver the strategy and drive sustainable value for our shareholders, employees, and customers.”