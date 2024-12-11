Melrose Industries PLC 51.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Melrose Industries PLC with ticker (LON:MRO) now has a potential upside of 51.9% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 850 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Melrose Industries PLC share price of 560 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 51.9%. Trading has ranged between 414 (52 week low) and 681 (52 week high) with an average of 4,618,931 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,261,045,403.



Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based pure-play aerospace company. The Company provides advanced aerospace components and systems to all major original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), across both civil and defense markets. The Company operates through two divisions: Engines and Structures. Engines segment is a global tier one supplier to the aerospace engines market, including structural engineered components; parts repair; commercial and aftermarket contracts. Structures segment is a multi-technology global tier one supplier of both civil and defense air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures: electrical distribution systems and components. Its business includes GKN Aerospace, is a tier one supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems, transparencies, and aftermarket services.







