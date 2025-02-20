Medpace Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$342.93’, now .6% Upside Potential

Medpace Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (MEDP) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $400.00 and $296.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $342.93. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $340.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $343.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to $364.79. The company has a market capitalization of 10.48B. The stock price is currently at: $343.96 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,545,815,078 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.26, revenue per share of $68.13 and a 14.86% return on assets.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company is focused on providing scientifically driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focuses on full-service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. It also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Its operations are based in North America, Europe, and Asia.