Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Analysts’ Bullish Outlook with a 5.56% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

For investors, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) represents a stalwart in the consumer cyclical sector, especially within the restaurant industry. With a market capitalization of $222.6 billion, McDonald’s is not just an American icon but a global powerhouse, operating a vast network of both company-owned and franchised locations.

Currently priced at $311.3, McDonald’s stock is near the higher end of its 52-week range of $245.82 to $321.29. This stability, coupled with a modest price change of 0.01%, underscores the stock’s resilience in volatile market conditions. Investors might be particularly interested in the company’s forward-looking metrics, with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.36, suggesting that the market has confidence in McDonald’s future earnings potential.

The performance metrics reveal some challenges, with revenue growth slightly negative at -0.30%. However, an EPS of 11.39 and a robust free cash flow of over $5.1 billion indicate strong operational efficiency and the ability to generate cash, a key consideration for any investor eyeing an income-generating stock.

McDonald’s also appeals to dividend-focused investors with a yield of 2.27% and a payout ratio of 59.53%. This payout ratio suggests a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining enough capital to reinvest in growth and operations.

Analyst sentiment is predominantly positive, with 24 buy ratings and no sell ratings. The average target price is $328.62, which implies a potential upside of 5.56% from current levels. The target price range of $292.00 to $360.00 reflects analysts’ confidence in McDonald’s strategic positioning and growth prospects.

Technically, McDonald’s is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which stand at $307.14 and $292.17, respectively. This technical setup often signals a bullish trend, which is further supported by the MACD indicator showing a positive divergence from the signal line.

Despite some valuation metrics being unavailable, the market’s confidence in McDonald’s is evident. The company’s strategic focus on innovation, global expansion, and adapting to changing consumer preferences continues to pay dividends, literally and figuratively.

As McDonald’s continues to navigate the complexities of the global market, its blend of tradition and innovation makes it a compelling consideration for individual investors seeking both income and growth. The current market conditions, combined with a strong analyst outlook, position McDonald’s as an attractive option for those looking to add a reliable and iconic brand to their portfolio.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Why This $12.61 Billion Healthcare Giant Offers a 36% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): A Leading Tech Stock with a Promising 26.3% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Unlocking a 48% Upside with Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): A Look at the Financial Giant’s 17.52% Potential Upside and Analyst Confidence

    Broker Ratings

    QUALCOMM (QCOM): Unpacking the 40% Potential Upside and What It Means for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Philip Morris International (PM): A Tobacco Giant with a 3.31% Yield – Is it Worth the Investment?

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.