McCarthy & Stone plc Appoint new General Counsel and Company Secretary

McCarthy & Stone plc (LON: MCS), the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, today announced the appointment of Adam Batty as its new Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, effective from 20 January 2020. He will take over from Rowan Baker who will step down from her additional responsibilities as Interim Company Secretary.

Adam has held a number of General Counsel and Company Secretary roles previously, most recently with Selfridges Group and Domino’s Pizza Group plc. Prior to that, Adam held various senior legal roles at Mitchells & Butlers plc and Six Continents plc, having started off his legal career in private practice as a corporate lawyer at Norton Rose Fulbright.

McCarthy & Stone plc state there are no further details to disclose under Listing Rule 9.6.13 R in respect of Rowan Baker.