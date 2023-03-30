Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 34.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Mattel, Inc. with ticker code (MAT) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 18 and has a mean target at $22.90. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.08 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is $18.41 while the 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6,415m. Company Website: https://www.mattel.com

The potential market cap would be $8,600m based on the market consensus.

Mattel, Inc., a children’s and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear, Jurassic World, WWE, and Star Wars brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, Pixar, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, and WWE. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.81, revenue per share of 15.36 and a 6.99% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

