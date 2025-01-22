Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 33.9% Upside Potential

Mattel, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MAT) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $28.00 and $20.00 calculating the average target price we see $24.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $18.57 and the 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of 6.06B. The stock price is currently at: $18.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,119,077,606 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.46, revenue per share of $15.53 and a 6.73% return on assets.

Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company’s segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.