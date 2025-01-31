Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.3% Upside Potential

Mattel, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MAT) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $28.00 and $20.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $24.09. Now with the previous closing price of $18.78 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 28.3%. The 50 day MA is $18.48 while the 200 day moving average is $18.43. The market cap for the company is 6.42B. The stock price is currently at: $19.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,234,606,739 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.14, revenue per share of $15.53 and a 6.73% return on assets.

Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company’s segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.