Mattel, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$23.96’, now 24.9% Upside Potential

Mattel, Inc. with ticker code (MAT) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $28.00 and $20.00 with the average share target price sitting at $23.96. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $19.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to $18.63. The market capitalization for the company is 6.51B. The current share price for the company is: $19.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,127,273,497 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.31, revenue per share of $15.53 and a 6.73% return on assets.

Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company’s segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.