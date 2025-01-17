Mattel, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 34.4% Upside Potential

Mattel, Inc. with ticker code (MAT) now have 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $28.00 and $20.00 calculating the average target price we see $24.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.86 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 34.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and the 200 day moving average is $18.46. The market capitalization for the company is 6.04B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $17.94 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,123,729,405 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.43, revenue per share of $15.53 and a 6.73% return on assets.

Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company’s segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.