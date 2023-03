Mastercard Incorporated – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 20.4% Upside Potential

Mastercard Incorporated with ticker code (MA) have now 36 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 472 and 390 and has a mean target at $426.75. Now with the previous closing price of $354.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The day 50 moving average is $362.52 and the 200 day MA is $339.51. The company has a market cap of $342,719m. Find out more information at: https://www.mastercard.com

The potential market cap would be $412,766m based on the market consensus.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.64% with the ex dividend date set at 5-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.25, revenue per share of 22.97 and a 20.66% return on assets.