Marshall Motor Holdings to announce its full year results on Tuesday 9 March 2021

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH), one of the UK’s leading automotive retail groups, will announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on Tuesday 9 March 2021.

Marshall Motor Holdings’ principal activities are the sale and repair of new and used vehicles. The Group’s businesses comprise a total of 113 franchises covering 22 brands, across 28 counties in England. In addition, the Group operates six trade parts specialists, two used car centres, six standalone body shops and one pre delivery inspection centre.

