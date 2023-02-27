Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Marriage age in England and Wales increased to 18, perpetrators face up 7 years jail

Legal marriage age, England & Wales

A new law in England and Wales now bans young people aged 16 and 17 from marrying or entering into civil partnerships under any circumstances.

The Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act makes it illegal to exploit vulnerable children by arranging for them to marry, whether by force or not, including “traditional” ceremonies that are not legally binding.

Perpetrators of child marriage can face up to seven years in prison.

The law aims to protect vulnerable young people and increase identification and reporting of child marriages.

Forced marriage is more likely to affect girls than boys. The new legislation is a significant milestone for campaigners who have been working for over five years to ban child marriage in the country. The government is also providing training and guidance to support and safeguard victims.

The new law is a positive step towards protecting vulnerable young people from abuse and exploitation. Child marriage can have serious long-term consequences for the physical, emotional, and mental health of young people, and it is a violation of their human rights. By banning child marriage and making it a criminal offense to exploit vulnerable children in this way, the new law sends a clear message that this practice is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

It also aims to increase identification and reporting of child marriages, which will enable authorities to provide greater protection to children at risk and will help to safeguard the rights and well-being of millions of boys and girls in the coming years.

